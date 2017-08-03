Summer 2017

What a summer we are having here in Austria, after one of the coldest and wettest winters , summer is here with a vengance this year…and I love it. As I write temperatures are about to rise again to the mid 30’s and all over Austria people are dining alfresco with the clubs, bars and restaurants doing good business.

I have been dj’ing along the Danube Kanal where I did a set for the yearly Donau Kanal Treibe, a friend who has a restaurant on the canal called It’s all about the Meat asked me to Dj a couple of times and as a prize each night we gave away passes for the FM4 frequency Festival. As I write the the Vienna Popfest is taking place just up from the Funkyhaus ( home of FM4) at the beautiful setting at Karlsplatz. It’s a free festival and has some of the finest of upcoming and established talent from Austria.

The next big festival will be the FM4 Frequency festival in August headlined by Placebo, Mumford & Sons and Austrian superstars Bilderbuch. Other artists I’m looking forward to see and hear are Billy Talent, The Offspring, Cypress Hill, George Ezra and Birdy to name but a few.

I’ve also been out and about DJ’ng at weddings throughout Austria and next month will be in Hungary. I was the host for the World Branding awards at the Hofburg Palace and of course we’re working on our show at the Rabenhof Theatre in Vienna again. After 4 sold out shows and 2 Christmas specials, we have 3 dates in December ( see the home page of this site) and are really looking forward to those nights.

Amydog is 12 and a half now and getting a little slow for her age. She has regular treatment on the water treadmill to keep her muscles fit but is still a happy dog and the apple of my eye! We were in Keutschachersee ( on the border between Austria and Italy) for a short holiday last month and she really enjoyed swimming in the lake. Me, I enjoyed relaxing in the sun! ?

Enjoy your summer and I hope you enjoy our new updated website!