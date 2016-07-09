Recent News!

well what a month it has been! first i won the moderator of the year award at the hofburg palace, which was a surprise and a great honour! and after interviews and photos, was shocked and disappointed to see great britain vote to leave the e.u…more interviews and photos…then england were knocked out of the european tournament by a very strong iceland! talk about ups and downs! one highlight was seeing david gilmour from pink floyd perform at schönnbrunn castle in vienna ..it was a warm evening and he played tracks from the new albm which i thought was so so, but the highlight of the evening for me was him playing the best of pink floyd. comfortably num, us and them, breathe,wish you were here and my favourite, shine on you crazy diamond.i was also at the harvest of heart festival on friday watching a very talented musician with a great voice from australia called matt corby…watch out for him in the future, also on stage were glen hansard, element of crime and pj harper…a great night. on the voiceover front i recorded my monthly trailers for spark tv and a voice recording for palfinger crane company plus some telephone answering messages for the federal government here in vienna..hey ho. life is good!