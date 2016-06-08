An Englishman in Austria

Stuart Freeman: I have been involved in the entertainment business since leaving college. Apart from a few daytime jobs my life has centred around discos, clubs, hospital radio, “real” radio, television, roadshows, public speaking, holding seminars, presentations and voicing everything from television documentaries to telephone answering machine messages. When I gave three radio workshops for kids aged 10 to 14 in the town of steyr in upper austria, I was impressed by their knowledge and enthusiasm! Being the morning show presenter at radio FM4 is like turning the clock back to when I first started in radio…hearing new material for the first time, waiting for the next CD to come out and being excited at the prospect of seeing the acts live.